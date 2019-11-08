Student Gives Teacher Birthday Money To Make Sure She Gets A Raise

November 8, 2019


A student in Florida wanted to make sure his teacher got a raise he felt she deserved.

Third-grader Parker Williams took $15 from his own birthday money to give his teacher, Mrs Chambers.  Parker inlcuded with the cash a note that read, "Dear Mrs. Chambers, I don't think that teachers get paid enough for what they do so, will you accept this gift?"

Parker's parents had no idea who wrote the sweet note either, until she found the note in his backpack.  Of course, while grateful, Mrs. Parker didn't accept the gift saying, "I can't accept this, but appreciate the gesture, Parker.  Students like you are the reason I teach."

