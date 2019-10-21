Students Forced To Wear Cardboard Boxes To Prevent Cheating During Exams

During a chemistry exam at the Bhagat Pre-University College in Haveri, Karnataka, teachers used an interesting method to make sure their students didn’t cheat.

Students were forced to wear cardboard boxes on their heads, cut open on one side, in order to prevent them from looking at another student’s work.

Karnataka: Students were made to wear cardboard boxes during an exam at Bhagat Pre-University College in Haveri, reportedly to stop them from cheating. (16.10.2019) pic.twitter.com/lPR5z0dsUs — ANI (@ANI) October 18, 2019

Administrator MB Satish apologized for the school’s attempt with their anti-cheating technique. He said the school only exercised the measure on an “experimental basis,” after hearing of other school’s using it.

Satish also insisted it was done with the students’ consent, and that some had even brought their own boxes. He said, “There was no compulsion of any kind. You can see in the photograph that some students were not wearing it. Some who wore it removed it after 15 minutes, some after 20 minutes and we ourselves asked them to remove it after one hour."

