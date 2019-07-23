Study Finds Ignoring Your Coworkers Will Help You Feel Less Tired

Ignoring your coworkers may be a tad rude, but it could be for the betterment of your health.

A new study has found that constantly being distracted constantly by your coworkers can be disastrous for your health. Healthcare psychologist Ulrika Leons told Business Insider, “If someone distracts you, it can take somewhere between five and 25 minutes for you to fully focus your attention on your task again. It takes energy to switch between tasks all the time. If this happens all day long, you’ll be exhausted by the time you go home.”

So, Leons recommends that in order to focus all of your energy on your job, completely shut yourself off from coworkers. She also recommends planning out your entire day and organizing it for the amount of work you have to do.

Leons also suggests taking breaks from social media during the work day, and always take some time for yourself, like a short walk or meditation. She says, “The most important thing is to be kind to yourself from time to time and to do so in a way that works for you.”

Via WSVN