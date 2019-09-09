Study Finds Sniffing Lemons Can Help You Feel Slim

September 9, 2019
Miles In The Morning
Bowl of Lemons, Fresh, Ripe

(Photo by Getty Images)

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Shows
Your Morning Links

A new study has found that you no longer need to hit the gym to feel like you've a few pounds.

New research has found that sniffing lemons can help you feel slim, with the lemon's aroma boosting your body image and improving your self-esteem.  The lead author of the study Giada Brianza, a Ph.D. student, said, "Our brain holds several mental models of one's own body appearance which are necessary for successful interactions with the environment.  These body perceptions are continuously updated in response to sensory inputs received from outside and inside the body.  Our study shows how the sense of smell can influence the image we have in our mind of our body and on the feelings and emotions towards it."

The study was conducted at the University of Sussex's Computer-Human Interaction Lab found that participants felt thinner and lighter when they experienced the scent of a lemon.  Brianza believes this discovery can help those struggling with their weight and body image find a better sense of self.  She said, "It could lead to novel and more effective therapies for people with body perception disorders or the development of interactive clothes and wearable technology.  They could use scent to enhance people's self-confidence and recalibrate distorted feelings of body weight."

The study also found that the scent of vanilla had the opposite effect of that of a lemon, making participants feel thicker and heavier.

Via Fox News

Tags: 
Lemon
health
Scent
Smelling
Sniffing

Recent Podcast Audio
Alex Luckey Demo 2.20.18 KLUVFM: On-Demand
Hilary Kennedy and Tyler Dawn discuss Leukemia Texas' 7th Annual Concert for a Cure KLUVFM: On-Demand
Anthony Michael Hall chats with Sybil about past and future projects KLUVFM: On-Demand
Joshua Logan Alexander Discusses Fiddler on the Roof with Sybil KLUVFM: On-Demand
Golfers Unite! It's Camp Summit's 25th Annual Benefit Golf Tournament, 4/29/19! KLUVFM: On-Demand
The Drive @5 5:15 Question Of The Day Greatest Hits - March 11th through March 15th KLUVFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes