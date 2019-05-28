Sully Pays Tribute To His Best Human Friend George H.W. Bush On Memorial Day

It's been almost six months since we lost former president George H.W. Bush. Gone, but certainly not forgotten.

There's no doubt there were plenty of people around the United States who paid tribute to Bush on Memorial Day, however, none quite so sweet as his beloved service dog Sully. Although his best non-human friend has moved on to help others at Walter Reed, he still managed to pay tribute to George H.W. Bush by visiting his World War II memorial. Sully said...

"'Each of the patriots whom we remember on this day was first a beloved son or daughter, a brother or sister, or a spouse, friend, and neighbor.' - George H.W. Bush. Always thinking of my best friend & the bravest military in the world ---- who made the ultimate sacrifice while defending our country for our freedoms."

We're not crying. You are! What a good boy!