Surfer Bitten By Shark Decides To Go A Bar Rather Than The Hospital

A surfer in Florida unfortunately got a little too close to a shark over the weekend.

Frank O’Rourke was attacked by the shark off Jacksonville Beach in Florida late Saturday afternoon. He was treated immediately by lifeguards, but still suffered some deep cuts on his arm, and it was recommended he head to a nearby hospital. O’Rourke had other plans in his mind, however.

According to his friend R.J. Berger, O’Rourke opted for a visit to the local bar rather than the hospital. Berger said O’Rourke chose the bar because “he was like, ‘Hey, I got bit by a shark and people were like, ‘I’ll buy you drinks.’”

Video of Dangerous encounter with a shark in Florida

The accident report did not indicate what kind of shark attacked O’Rourke, but Berger confirmed that a few of his pals have had similar confrontations, and that if you surf in that area long enough, an attack is almost “inevitable.”

Via Fox News