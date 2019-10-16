“Sweet Child O’ Mine” Becomes First Video From The ‘80s To Reach A Billion Views

"Sweet Child O’ Mine" is not only one of the greatest songs to come out of the greatest decade, but one of the greatest of all time.

Now, there is even more data to support that claim.

"Sweet Child O’ Mine: recently became the first song from the ‘80s to reach a billion views on YouTube.

It was a dead heat between Guns N’ Roses, and A-ha’s “Take On Me,” which had surpassed “only” 943 million views.

Video of Guns N&#039; Roses - Sweet Child O&#039; Mine

According to a press release, “Sweet Child O’ Mine” has been watched approximately 590,000 times a day in 2019.

Via Kerrang!