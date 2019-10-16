“Sweet Child O’ Mine” Becomes First Video From The ‘80s To Reach A Billion Views

October 16, 2019
Miles In The Morning
Axl Rose, Guns N' Roses, Singing, Concert, BB&T Center, 2016

(Photo by Ron Elkman/USA TODAY NETWORK)

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Music
Shows
Your Morning Links

"Sweet Child O’ Mine" is not only one of the greatest songs to come out of the greatest decade, but one of the greatest of all time.

Now, there is even more data to support that claim.

"Sweet Child O’ Mine: recently became the first song from the ‘80s to reach a billion views on YouTube.

It was a dead heat between Guns N’ Roses, and A-ha’s “Take On Me,” which had surpassed “only” 943 million views.

According to a press release, “Sweet Child O’ Mine” has been watched approximately 590,000 times a day in 2019.

Via Kerrang!

Tags: 
Guns N' Roses
Sweet Child O' Mine
YouTube
Music
music video
Views
Billion
Take On Me
A-ha