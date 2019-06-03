Swiss Movie Theaters Have Screens In The Bathroom So You Don't Miss Anything

Ok U.S. movie theaters, take a note from the Swiss!

There's nothing worse than having to get up in the middle of a movie to go to the bathroom. Not only are you interrupting everyone else's movie watching experience, but you yourself are missing major moments in the movie! Moments you can't get back until the movie hits HBO or Netflix.

Good news though if you live in Switzerland. You never have to miss a scene again! Why? Because the Swiss are geniuses and movie screens in your bathroom stall!

Man, we could have really used this technology for Avengers: Endgame.