Swiss Movie Theaters Have Screens In The Bathroom So You Don't Miss Anything

June 3, 2019
Miles In The Morning
movie_theater

(Photo by iStock / Getty Images Plus)

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Shows
Your Morning Links

Ok U.S. movie theaters, take a note from the Swiss!

There's nothing worse than having to get up in the middle of a movie to go to the bathroom. Not only are you interrupting everyone else's movie watching experience, but you yourself are missing major moments in the movie! Moments you can't get back until the movie hits HBO or Netflix.

Good news though if you live in Switzerland. You never have to miss a scene again! Why? Because the Swiss are geniuses and movie screens in your bathroom stall!

Revolutionary

Man, we could have really used this technology for Avengers: Endgame.

Tags: 
Movie Theater
Swiss
Switzerland
toilet
Screen
miss

Recent Podcast Audio
Golfers Unite! It's Camp Summit's 25th Annual Benefit Golf Tournament, 4/29/19! KLUVFM: On-Demand
The Drive @5 5:15 Question Of The Day Greatest Hits - March 11th through March 15th KLUVFM: On-Demand
98.7KLUV's [email protected] 5:15 Question Of The Day's Greatest Hits - Wk 03.04.19 KLUVFM: On-Demand
Five For Fighting to Perform 4/7 at Winspear; John Ondrasik Speaks With Jenny Q on the Power of Music and Giving Back KLUVFM: On-Demand
Grease 'Teen Angel' - Winston Daniels KLUVFM: On-Demand
Five For Fighting to Perform 4/7 at Winspear; John Ondrasik Speaks With Jenny Q on the Power of Music and Giving Back KLUVFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes