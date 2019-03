It's been a while since we've seen the ole T-Rex out about around town. He's probably been busy, but it does look like he was able to get in a little "me time" for Spring Break.

T-Rex was caught on camera hitting the slopes. Not on skis though, he opted to show off his snowboarding skills. And he did pretty well, right up until he crashed and burned into some onlookers.

That a boy! Way to get back up and try again.