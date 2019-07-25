Taco Festival Runs Out Of “Free, Unlimited” Tacos

July 25, 2019
Miles In The Morning
Food, Lunch, Tacos, Pulled Pork

(Photo By Getty Images)

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Shows
Your Morning Links

There was a little bit of a problem at the Bay Area Taco and Beer Festival in California.

The festival advertised tacos being “free and unlimited,” along with unlimited beer provided by multiple vendors set up at the venue.  Unfortunately, the wait for just one free taco ended up being 90 minutes, but when festival goer Joanne Kindel was halfway through the line, the booth ran out of tacos.

In fact, the entire festival ran out of tacos.  Not even halfway through the event, multiple vendors packed up and left due to running out of supply.  Attendee Claudia Tafolla said, “A lot of people were starting to walk out as soon as they put their signs up that said they were no longer giving out the free tacos.” 

The event was such a disaster, the ticket provider Eventbrite began issuing refunds to disgruntled festival goers.  A spokesman for Eventbrite said, “In the rare instance that an event significantly under-delivers on what was advertised, we work with all parties to reach a fair outcome. In this case, we've been working with the organizer to issue refunds to attendees who have requested them.”

Via ABC7

Tags: 
Tacos
food
free
festival
California
Lunch
beer

Recent Podcast Audio
Golfers Unite! It's Camp Summit's 25th Annual Benefit Golf Tournament, 4/29/19! KLUVFM: On-Demand
The Drive @5 5:15 Question Of The Day Greatest Hits - March 11th through March 15th KLUVFM: On-Demand
98.7KLUV's Drive@5 5:15 Question Of The Day's Greatest Hits - Wk 03.04.19 KLUVFM: On-Demand
Five For Fighting to Perform 4/7 at Winspear; John Ondrasik Speaks With Jenny Q on the Power of Music and Giving Back KLUVFM: On-Demand
Grease 'Teen Angel' - Winston Daniels KLUVFM: On-Demand
Five For Fighting to Perform 4/7 at Winspear; John Ondrasik Speaks With Jenny Q on the Power of Music and Giving Back KLUVFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes