Target Plans To Open One Hour Earlier Than Last Year On Thanksgiving Day

Now that Halloween is over, it's time to start thinking about Thanksgiving...specifically the shopping.

Yes, it's time to think about Black Friday and all the money you'll save on Christmas gifts. And if you're a Target shopper, we have good news! Target is opening one hour earlier on Thanksgiving day. Target will open its doors at 5PM.

However, there is a catch. Target is opening at 5PM, but then they'll close at 1AM, then reopen at 7AM for Black Friday.

Ok, kinda cool. At least their employees will get some time to spend with their families.