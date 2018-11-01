Target Plans To Open One Hour Earlier Than Last Year On Thanksgiving Day

November 1, 2018
Miles In The Morning
Miles In The Morning
target

(Photo by David P. Willis)

Categories: 
Features
Shows
Your Morning Links

Now that Halloween is over, it's time to start thinking about Thanksgiving...specifically the shopping.

Yes, it's time to think about Black Friday and all the money you'll save on Christmas gifts. And if you're a Target shopper, we have good news! Target is opening one hour earlier on Thanksgiving day. Target will open its doors at 5PM.

However, there is a catch. Target is opening at 5PM, but then they'll close at 1AM, then reopen at 7AM for Black Friday.

Ok, kinda cool. At least their employees will get some time to spend with their families.

 

Tags: 
Target
black friday
thanksgiving day

Recent Podcast Audio
LIVE From The Disney Dream: Jeff & Rebekah Interview Jaime Zamudio Of Guest Services KLUVFM: On-Demand
LIVE From The Disney Dream: Jeff & Rebekah Interview Mouguett Lozada About Castaway Cay KLUVFM: On-Demand
LIVE From The Disney Dream: Jeff & Rebekah Interview Juan Carlos Cardona About Dining At Sea KLUVFM: On-Demand
LIVE From The Disney Dream: Jeff & Rebekah Interview Brian Rodrigues About The Holidays At Sea KLUVFM: On-Demand
LIVE From The Disney Dream: Jeff & Rebekah Interview Juan Carlos Cardona, Consumer Channel Director, Marketing KLUVFM: On-Demand
LIVE From The Disney Dream: Jeff & Rebekah Interview Christiaan Abbott To Talk About The Dream Destination KLUVFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes