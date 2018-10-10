Taylor Swift Takes Home Artist Of The Year At The AMAs

Last night Taylor Swift opened the AMAs with "I Did Something Bad." Not only that, but she took home four awards including the big one...Artist of the Year. AND she broke the record for winning the most AMAs ever, breaking Whitney Houston's streak.

Needless to say, but it was a big night for T Swizzle. However, more people are talking about her speech rather than her accomplishments. Yes, last night she talked about voting again, encouraging her fans to get out in vote. After thanking her fans, Swift said...

"This award and every single award given out tonight were voted on by the people, and you know what else is voted on by the people is the midterm elections on Nov. 6. Get out and vote. I love you guys!"

Video of Taylor Swift Wins Artist of the Year - AMAs 2018

Congrats on all the wins Taylor!