Awesome Teacher Has Her Students' Artwork Put On A Dress!

May 24, 2019
As the 2019 school year is coming to an end, it's time to pick a Teacher of the Year!!!

Of  course there are plenty to choose from, but we've already got one in mind. Unfortunately, we don't know her by name. Instead it's reddit user gothtaylorswift. She did something incredibly cool for the last day of school...wore all of her students' artwork on a dress!

Since this was her first year of teaching, she wanted to remember  every single student. So, she brought in a plain white dress and had them draw on it! Then she surprised them and wore it to school!

Ok, that's awesome!

