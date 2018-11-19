Teen Professional Driver Sent Airborne But Survives Horrific Crash During Formula 3 Race

This will no doubt be one of the most horrific car crashes you will ever see.

17-year-old Formula 3 driver Sophia Floersch was sent airborne after becoming entangled with another driver during a street race in Macau. Her car went flying through the air, crashing and destroying one of the barricades erected along the race path. At the time of the crash, Floersch had been traveling at speeds of over 170 miles per hour.

Sophia Floersch formula 3 crash at Macau...how she survived is a miracle! Get well soon Sophia -- pic.twitter.com/y2s2Z0DLKR @SophiaFloersch — Vitor Santos (@jornalistavitor) November 19, 2018

Floersch did suffer a spinal fracture, but she went into surgery and later tweeted from the hospital that she was doing OK.

Just wanted to let everybody know that I am fine but will be going into Surgery tomorow morning. Thanks to the @fia and @hwaag_official @MercedesAMGF1 who are taking great care of me.

Thanks to everybody for the Supporting messages.

Update soon. — Sophia Floersch (@SophiaFloersch) November 18, 2018

The car crashed into an area full of photographers and race marshals, and somehow, only four other people were sent to the hospital along with Floersch. The driver of the car Floersch vaulted over was taken in for lumbar pain, an injured race marshal suffered a laceration of the face and a fractured jaw, and two photographers were taken in with a liver laceration and a concussion, respectively.

Via ESPN