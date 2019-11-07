Teen “Jeopardy!” Champ Donates $10,000 Of Winnings To Cancer Research In Alex Trebek's Honor

Over the summer, Avi Gupta won $100,000 after winning a teen Jeopardy! tournament.

Just recently Gupta, in honor of Trebek, donated $10,000 of his winnings to pancreatic cancer research. Gupta said in a video he posted on Twitter, “I was inspired to give by Alex Trebek, the host of Jeopardy! and someone I've looked up to my whole life. Our goal with this campaign is to support research into pancreatic cancer awareness and early detection.”

This #PancreaticCancerAwarenessMonth, join us in the fight to #EndCancer. Working with Alex on @Jeopardy was an honor, and I hope the #Jeopardy community will join me in honoring him. #InspiredBy https://t.co/ZOloI3vzwO — Avi Gupta (@avigupta33) November 2, 2019

Trebek was diagnosed with Stage 4 pancreatic cancer in March, and though the 79-year-old continued to fulfill his duties as host of Jeopardy!, he recognizes his tenure there may be soon coming to an end. Trebek said in a recent interview, “I will keep doing it as long as my skills do not diminish, and they have started to diminish.”

Via CBS News