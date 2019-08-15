Television Adaptation Of "St. Elmo’s Fire" In Development At NBC

August 15, 2019
The Brat Pack is heading to televisions everywhere.

An adaptation of the seminal ‘80s classic St. Elmo’s Fire is being developed at NBC, which producers describing it as a “modern take” of the Brat Pack film.

Much like the 1985 film, the series will focus on a “group of close friends struggling with their careers, commitment and the responsibilities of adulthood.”

A previous attempt to adapt the series for television occurred in 2009 for ABC, but it never came to fruition.  Josh Berman, of Drop Dead Diva, is attached to write and executive-produce the series.

Via TV Line

