Arnold Schwarzenegger wasn't kidding when he said, "I'll be back."

Ladies and gents, there's a new Terminator headed to the big screen! Dark Fate hits theaters on November 1st! Of course that means Arnold Schwarzenegger will reprise his role. In fact, he shared the very first pic from the set.

I’m back. November 1. A post shared by Arnold Schwarzenegger (@schwarzenegger) on Apr 4, 2019 at 8:13am PDT

Ok, y'all! He's 70-year-old! Dang he looks good!