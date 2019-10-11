Texas 10-Year-Old Leads Football Team To Victory With Impassioned Speech

Lane Bridges knew exactly what to say to pump his team.

The 10-year-old delivered a speech so passionate, he led the Eastland Mavericks football team to a 6-0 victory over the Cisco Loboes.

He encouraged his team to show the Loboes "how to be a Maverick," by having passion, being determined, and by being this team.

This kid has it figured out! No matter your size or make up you lead they will follow. Players must lead programs! pic.twitter.com/R3ICyqMcvM — Chase Richardson (@coach_crich) October 8, 2019

We're ready to run through a brick wall for you, Lane!

Via Big Country