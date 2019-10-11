Texas 10-Year-Old Leads Football Team To Victory With Impassioned Speech

October 11, 2019
Miles In The Morning
Lane Bridges knew exactly what to say to pump his team. 

The 10-year-old delivered a speech so passionate, he led the Eastland Mavericks football team to a 6-0 victory over the Cisco Loboes.  

He encouraged his team to show the Loboes "how to be a Maverick," by having passion, being determined, and by being this team.

We're ready to run through a brick wall for you, Lane!

