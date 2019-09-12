Texas Animal Shelter Warns About Loose Chimp Harassing People

An animal shelter in Sante Fe, Texas needs its residents to know about the ape on the loose.

Bayou Animal Services posted a message on Facebook saying the animal, which they believe to be a chimpanzee, was last spotted on Monday. They have received several reports over the last few days, however, that the chimp has been harassing humans and animals alike.

The shelter made contact with all local residents with a license to own a primate, but so far all primates have been accounted for.

It is not known if the chimp even belongs to anyone in the area. A team of primate experts has been called into Sante Fe to help with the search.

Via ABC7