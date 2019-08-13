Texas Baker Bakes Amazing Whataburger-Themed Birthday Cake

Celicia Garcia is the owner of Little Lady Cakes, based in Laredo, Texas.

For a customer’s birthday, she baked an incredible custom cake with a Whataburger twist. The cake came complete with toasted buns and fries lathered with ketchup for the customer’s “Whataburger-loving husband.”

The burger is made of 8-inch vanilla cakes with strawberry filling. It’s decorated with buttercream frosting and covered with fondant. Fondant was also used to create the veggies. Garcia "toasted" the buns with an airbrush and edible food coloring. The fries, which are placed in actual Whataburger containers, are made out of pound cake, and drizzled with red buttercream frosting.

Though she’s based in Laredo, Garcia does accept out-of-town orders, for an extra delivery fee!

Via My San Antonio