Texas Baker Bakes Amazing Whataburger-Themed Birthday Cake

August 13, 2019
Miles In The Morning
Whataburger, Corpus Christi, A-Frame Restaurant, Pretty Day, 2019

(Photo by Rachel Denny Clow/Caller-Times)

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Local News
Shows
Your Morning Links

Celicia Garcia is the owner of Little Lady Cakes, based in Laredo, Texas.

For a customer’s birthday, she baked an incredible custom cake with a Whataburger twist.  The cake came complete with toasted buns and fries lathered with ketchup for the customer’s “Whataburger-loving husband.”

The burger is made of 8-inch vanilla cakes with strawberry filling.  It’s decorated with buttercream frosting and covered with fondant. Fondant was also used to create the veggies.  Garcia "toasted" the buns with an airbrush and edible food coloring. The fries, which are placed in actual Whataburger containers, are made out of pound cake, and drizzled with red buttercream frosting.

Though she’s based in Laredo, Garcia does accept out-of-town orders, for an extra delivery fee!

Via My San Antonio

Tags: 
Texas
Local
Laredo
Little Lady Cakes
Birthday Cake
Whataburger
Delicious
food
Bakery

Recent Podcast Audio
Joshua Logan Alexander Discusses Fiddler on the Roof with Sybil KLUVFM: On-Demand
Golfers Unite! It's Camp Summit's 25th Annual Benefit Golf Tournament, 4/29/19! KLUVFM: On-Demand
The Drive @5 5:15 Question Of The Day Greatest Hits - March 11th through March 15th KLUVFM: On-Demand
98.7KLUV's Drive@5 5:15 Question Of The Day's Greatest Hits - Wk 03.04.19 KLUVFM: On-Demand
Five For Fighting to Perform 4/7 at Winspear; John Ondrasik Speaks With Jenny Q on the Power of Music and Giving Back KLUVFM: On-Demand
Grease 'Teen Angel' - Winston Daniels KLUVFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes