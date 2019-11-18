Texas Cat Placed Into Solitary Confinement After Freeing Numerous Cats From Shelter

A cat at an animal shelter in Houston was recently places into solitary confinement.

No, the kitten wasn't attacking anyone or being overtly aggressive. No, but he was constantly freeing other animals from their cages, allowing them to escape the shelter completely. Friends for Life Animal Rescue and Adoption wrote on Facebook, "Quilty will not be contained. And he has no shame. Quilty loves to let cats out of the senior room. Repeatedly. Several times a day."

Staff would constantly have to wrangle in about a dozen cats that were set free each and every night. Security footage showed Quilty jumping up and pulling down the handle, allowing the cats to escape.

Luckily, the shelter will no longer have to worry about Quilty freeing and more kittens, as he has been adopted!

Via WBNS