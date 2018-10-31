Happy What-A-Ween!!!

It was only a matter of time before Whataburger took over Halloween. In this case, it's not just a person in a Whataburger costume...it's an entire house!

A couple in Austin, Nicole Jensen and her fiancée, Cheri Horner, gave their home a What-A Ween makeover! In addition to the house, they too dressed the part in old school Whataburger uniforms. And to make this trick or treat stop a cut above everyone else, they bought $500 of Whataburger food to pass out to all their guests.

Well, we know who's winning Halloween this year!