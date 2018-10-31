Happy What-A-Ween!!!
October 31, 2018
It was only a matter of time before Whataburger took over Halloween. In this case, it's not just a person in a Whataburger costume...it's an entire house!
A couple in Austin, Nicole Jensen and her fiancée, Cheri Horner, gave their home a What-A Ween makeover! In addition to the house, they too dressed the part in old school Whataburger uniforms. And to make this trick or treat stop a cut above everyone else, they bought $500 of Whataburger food to pass out to all their guests.
Okay this #Texas couple wins #Halloween with their #Whataburger house decor this year! ---- STORY: https://t.co/KzkqSMi3Uq pic.twitter.com/74MJh4aLDP— KVUE News (@KVUE) October 31, 2018
Well, we know who's winning Halloween this year!