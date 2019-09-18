Texas Custodian Comforts Student With Autism Who Had Rough Morning

Hollie Bellew-Shaw’s daughter Kenlee has autism, and was having a rather rough morning at Passmore Elementary in Alvin.

The noise in the cafeteria was overwhelming Kenlee, who proceeded to make her way to the cafeteria’s stage where she laid down with a blanket covering her head to shield her from the commotion.

Soojn after laying down, Kenlee’s favorite custodian Mrs. Esther laid down next to her in an attempt to comfort the 4thgrader.

Hollie shared, “Kenlee adores Mrs. Esther. She always greets my daughter with kind words and a hug, which is so special to her. This goes to show you that a kind word, a hug, and a little compassion are all it takes to make a huge difference in a child's life.”

Via ABC11