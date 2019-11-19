Texas Day Care Worker Fired After Fat Shaming 5-Year-Old On Note Left From Mom

Francesca Easdon dropped off her five-year-old at the Rocking Horse Day Care Center in Kingwood, Texas with a special note in his lunch box.

The note read, “Please tell [my son> that his mommy loves him so much and I’m thinking about him.” When her son returned home, however, Francesca saw the note now had an addendum.

Written just below her sweet message to her son, someone wrote, “No! Put him on diet and go away.”

Of course, Francesca was furious. She met with the director of the day care, and demanded that the person who wrote the note obviously be fired. The teacher involved eventually confessed, and was terminated.

Francesca said she’s “disgusted that I put my trust in these people to care for my child and this is what I get in return.” She also had some advice for parents with children also in day care. “Monitor your daycares closely and stay away from this facility, they do NOT deserve the privilege of teaching our children.”

Via ABC News