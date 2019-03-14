It's Official, Beto O'Rourke Is Running For President In 2020

March 14, 2019
beto_orourke

(Photo by Mark Lambie / El Paso Times)

This just in...Texas Democrat, Beto O'Rourke, has officially announced he's running for President in 2020.

Beto made the announcement official early this morning via social media, saying...

"I am running to serve you as the next president. The challenges we face are the greatest in living memory. No one person can meet them on their own. Only this country can do that, and only if we build a movement that includes all of us. Say you're in: http://BetoORourke.com"

Beto started gaining steam back in 2018 when he gave Ted Cruz a run for his money during the Senate race, almost beating him out of the job. Not only that, but he also got a big push from Hollywood after he caught the eyes Ellen DeGeneres.

beto o'rourke
President
Office
Election
2020
announcement

