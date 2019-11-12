New Texas Law Will Allow K-9 Officers Retire With Their Handlers

The relationship between a K-9 officer and its handler is a special one.

Senior Officer Josephine Ressler, a K-9 handler, says, “They’re not only your partner, they're your best friend, they're a family member.”

Which is why it’s sad to think that when it’s time for a K9 officer to be relieved of their duties and retired, the dog could be “auctioned, donated to a civic or charitable organization, or destroyed.”

Well, not anymore.

A New law in Texas states that when it’s time for any law enforcement animal, such as a dog or horse, to retire, they can be given to their handler “or another qualified” caretaker,” as long as it’s in the animal’s best interest.

In fact, Prop 10 had one of the HIGHEST votes of approval for a Texas Constitution amendment.

Popper... we did it! Prop. 10 -- the amendment I joint authored with @SenatorBirdwell, passed with over 94% of the vote -- the highest margin for a constitutional amendment in Texas history! Now these working dogs will be able to spend their golden years with their companion! pic.twitter.com/d6pKEf86Zf — Senator Jane Nelson (@SenJaneNelson) November 6, 2019

It looks like Prop 10 will be just short of the all-time highest vote percentage for a Texas Constitutional amendment. It's currently sitting at 93.75% in favor, which is just below the 93.83% who were in favor of increasing the residential homestead exemption in '97 #txlege — Texas Election Source (@TXElects) November 6, 2019

Said Ressler after the law was passed, “It benefits them greatly and we're not just uprooting a K9 from where they've been living for the past 8 to 10 years.”

Via KZTV