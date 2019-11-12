New Texas Law Will Allow K-9 Officers Retire With Their Handlers

The relationship between a K-9 officer and its handler is a special one.

Senior Officer Josephine Ressler, a K-9 handler, says, “They’re not only your partner, they're your best friend, they're a family member.”  

Which is why it’s sad to think that when it’s time for a K9 officer to be relieved of their duties and retired, the dog could be “auctioned, donated to a civic or charitable organization, or destroyed.”  

Well, not anymore.

A New law in Texas states that when it’s time for any law enforcement animal, such as a dog or horse, to retire, they can be given to their handler “or another qualified” caretaker,” as long as it’s in the animal’s best interest. 

In fact, Prop 10 had one of the HIGHEST votes of approval for a Texas Constitution amendment.

  

 

Said Ressler after the law was passed, “It benefits them greatly and we're not just uprooting a K9 from where they've been living for the past 8 to 10 years.”

Via KZTV

