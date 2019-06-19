Texas Longhorn Sets World Record For Longest Horns

June 19, 2019
Miles In The Morning
Texas Longhorn, Longhorn, Horns, Sky, Prairie,Grass, Field

(Photo by Getty Images)

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Local News
Shows

When we say everything is bigger in Texas, we mean EVERYTHING.

A Texas longhorn just set the Guinness World Record for the longest horns in the world, spanning an impressive 10 feet, 7 inches.  That's longer than the Statue of Liberty's face!

The Pope family says they first noticed Pancho Via's horns when he was about four-years-old, when they noticed his horns growing out straight instead of curving.  They say Poncho is a gentle giant with a soft spot for apples, carrots, and marshmallows.

Via Fox News

Tags: 
Local
Texas
Lone Star State
longhorn
texas longhorn
Guinness World Record
Poncho Via
horns

Recent Podcast Audio
Golfers Unite! It's Camp Summit's 25th Annual Benefit Golf Tournament, 4/29/19! KLUVFM: On-Demand
The Drive @5 5:15 Question Of The Day Greatest Hits - March 11th through March 15th KLUVFM: On-Demand
98.7KLUV's Drive@5 5:15 Question Of The Day's Greatest Hits - Wk 03.04.19 KLUVFM: On-Demand
Five For Fighting to Perform 4/7 at Winspear; John Ondrasik Speaks With Jenny Q on the Power of Music and Giving Back KLUVFM: On-Demand
Grease 'Teen Angel' - Winston Daniels KLUVFM: On-Demand
Five For Fighting to Perform 4/7 at Winspear; John Ondrasik Speaks With Jenny Q on the Power of Music and Giving Back KLUVFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes