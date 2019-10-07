Texas Man Robs Bank To Help Pay For Wedding The Next Day

Heath Bumpous was not standing next to his bride when the couple was supposed to be married this past Saturday.

No, the Texas man was actually behind bars, as Bumpous felt he needed to make some quick cash to help offset the cost of the nuptials.

So he decided to rob a bank.

Wallace posted pictures of Bumpous robbing the Citizens State Bank in Grovetown, of which his fiancé saw! She contacted Wallace with the information, and apparently urged Bumpous to turn himself in!

Bumpous eventually surrendered to a sheriff in another county.

Most of the money stolen was recovered, as well as a weapon.

Grovetown is about two hours north of Houston.

Via Fox News