Texas Man Tells Police "Voodoo" Made Him Steal From Walmart

A 29-year-old Lufkin man was arrested last week after being caught trying to shoplift items out of a local Walmart.

Joshua Allen Renfroe was booked into the Angelina County Jail on a Class B misdemeanor theft between $100 and $750 charge last Thursday, October 3, though told police it wasn't his fault he was caught shoplifting.

Renfroe told police that "voodoo" made him try to smuggle more than $400 worh of merchandise out of the store.

Lufkin police: Man claimed ‘voodoo’ made him shoplift from Walmart: https://t.co/OCuOxEYsp7 pic.twitter.com/3O2Px3Kppv — KTRE News (@KTREnews) October 4, 2019

Along with "voodoo" telling him to steal from Walmart, Renfroe also told police that "voodoo" told him not to brush his teeth that morning.

Via KTRE