Texas Man Tells Police "Voodoo" Made Him Steal From Walmart

October 8, 2019
Miles In The Morning
Voodoo Doll, Background, Dramatic Lighting

(Photo by Getty Images)

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Local News
Shows

A 29-year-old Lufkin man was arrested last week after being caught trying to shoplift items out of a local Walmart.

Joshua Allen Renfroe was booked into the Angelina County Jail on a Class B misdemeanor theft between $100 and $750 charge last Thursday, October 3, though told police it wasn't his fault he was caught shoplifting.  

Renfroe told police that "voodoo" made him try to smuggle more than $400 worh of merchandise out of the store. 

Along with "voodoo" telling him to steal from Walmart, Renfroe also told police that "voodoo" told him not to brush his teeth that morning.

Via KTRE

 

 

Tags: 
Lufkin
Texas
Police
Crime
Walmart
funny
voodoo
Doll

Recent Podcast Audio
Sybil Interviews Jimmy Lynett Cruise Director KLUVFM: On-Demand
Sybil Interviews Nathaniel Palma About Guest Experience KLUVFM: On-Demand
Sybil Interviews Jen Hainle Tinn Disney Marketing Manager KLUVFM: On-Demand
Miles In The Morning Interviews Jordan Craig About A Walk On Role KLUVFM: On-Demand
Hilary Kennedy and Tyler Dawn discuss Leukemia Texas' 7th Annual Concert for a Cure KLUVFM: On-Demand
Anthony Michael Hall chats with Sybil about past and future projects KLUVFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes