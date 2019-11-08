Texas Married Couple Named Oldest Living In The World By Guinness

An Austin husband and wife has recently been named the oldest married couple in the world by Guinness World Records.

John, 106, and Charlotte, 105, Henderson met at a class at the University of Texas in 1934. They were married on December 15, 1939, marking 2019 their 80th year of marriage.

When they met, Charlotte was studying to become a teacher, and John was a member of the Longhorns football team. The couple has made a tradition of attending at least one home game every season, and have done so the past 84 years. John also holds the distinction of being the world’s oldest living former UT football player.

The couple are reportedly happy and healthy, and attribute that to living life in moderation, and being cordial to each other.

Via KRON 4