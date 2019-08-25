Texas Named One Of The Friendliest States In The Nation

August 25, 2019
Texas, Flag, Waving, Sunrise, Mist, Fog

Southern hospitality is alive and well, and if you need proof, look no further than the Lone Star State.

According to Big 7, an international travel blog, Texas ranks as the fourth friendliest state in the nation, just behind Minnesota, Tennessee, and South Carolina.  

 

The top ten friendliest states include:

1-Minnesota

2-Tennesse

3-South Carolina

4-Texas

5-Wyoming

6-Indiana

7-Colorado

8-Kansas

9-Okalahoma

10-Hawaii

Believe it or not, New York ranked as the LEAST friendly state.

Via KSAT

