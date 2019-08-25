Texas Named One Of The Friendliest States In The Nation
August 25, 2019
Southern hospitality is alive and well, and if you need proof, look no further than the Lone Star State.
According to Big 7, an international travel blog, Texas ranks as the fourth friendliest state in the nation, just behind Minnesota, Tennessee, and South Carolina.
It's official. Texas hospitality trumps (nearly) all states in the nation! https://t.co/JSlhiArXNb— KSAT 12 (@ksatnews) August 20, 2019
The top ten friendliest states include:
1-Minnesota
2-Tennesse
3-South Carolina
4-Texas
5-Wyoming
6-Indiana
7-Colorado
8-Kansas
9-Okalahoma
10-Hawaii
Believe it or not, New York ranked as the LEAST friendly state.
Via KSAT