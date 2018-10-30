Matthew McConaughey Surprised A Bunch Of First Responders With Lunch

October 30, 2018
Alright, alright, alright. Our favorite Texan done good!

On Sunday several very lucky first responders in Houston got a nice surprise from none other than Oscar winner, Mattthew McConaughey. In honor of National First Responders Day, Matthew McConaughey delivered lunch to a local fire department, police department, and even managed to swing by a dispatch center. McConaughey delivered a big ole roasted turkey to each department.

Now, Matthew McConaughey is also a proud promoter of Wilde Turkey too which may or may not have been a part of the delivery too. Wink, wink.

 

