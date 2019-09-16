Texas Police Find Abandoned SUV With 1,127 Pounds Of Weed, Driver Leaves Wallet In Front Seat

The Brewster County Sheriff's Office found an abandoned SUV containing approximately 1,127 pounds of marijuana.

The vehicle was recovered near Highway 90, and was stacked floor to ceiling with packages upon packages of marijuana. Though the driver was nowhere to be found, he did leave behind a very important clue, which could lead to his capture: his wallet.

The sheriff’s office wrote on Facebook, “The driver left the scene before he could meet our friendly deputies and agents, but left his wallet in the vehicle. We would really like to return it."

The case is still currently under investigation.

Via Fox News