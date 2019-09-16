Texas Police Find Abandoned SUV With 1,127 Pounds Of Weed, Driver Leaves Wallet In Front Seat

September 16, 2019
Miles In The Morning
Drugs, Packages, Bricks, Warehouse, Marijuana

(Photo by Getty Images)

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Local News
Shows
Your Morning Links

The Brewster County Sheriff's Office found an abandoned SUV containing approximately 1,127 pounds of marijuana.

The vehicle was recovered near Highway 90, and was stacked floor to ceiling with packages upon packages of marijuana.  Though the driver was nowhere to be found, he did leave behind a very important clue, which could lead to his capture: his wallet.

The sheriff’s office wrote on Facebook, “The driver left the scene before he could meet our friendly deputies and agents, but left his wallet in the vehicle.  We would really like to return it."

The case is still currently under investigation.

Via Fox News

Tags: 
Texas
Local
Brewster County Sheriff's Office
Crime
weed
Marijuana
Police
Stupid Criminals

Recent Podcast Audio
Hilary Kennedy and Tyler Dawn discuss Leukemia Texas' 7th Annual Concert for a Cure KLUVFM: On-Demand
Anthony Michael Hall chats with Sybil about past and future projects KLUVFM: On-Demand
Joshua Logan Alexander Discusses Fiddler on the Roof with Sybil KLUVFM: On-Demand
Golfers Unite! It's Camp Summit's 25th Annual Benefit Golf Tournament, 4/29/19! KLUVFM: On-Demand
The Drive @5 5:15 Question Of The Day Greatest Hits - March 11th through March 15th KLUVFM: On-Demand
98.7KLUV's Drive@5 5:15 Question Of The Day's Greatest Hits - Wk 03.04.19 KLUVFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes