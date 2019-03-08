Check Out These New Pics Of The Future Globe Life Park

March 8, 2019
Miles In The Morning
Rougned_Odor

(Photo by Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports)

If you've been wondering what the future of Globe Life Park will look like...wonder no more!

The Texas Rangers just released a few new renderings of what the inside and outside of the park will look like. The retro look of the old stadium is long gone. It's much more modern, more along the lines of AT&T Stadium. The retractable roof is large and in charge. But let's be real, that air conditioning is going to be delightful during the summer.

What do you think of the new stadium?

