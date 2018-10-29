Texas Rangers Start A Support Group For The Dodgers After Losing Back-To-Back World Series'

In case you missed it, the Dodgers lost the World Series last night. Sadly, this isn't the first time. In fact, they've lost back-to-back World Series'.

Now, does that sound familiar? Who else do we know who lost back-to-back World Series'? Oh yeah, our very own Texas Rangers. So who better to start a support group for back-to-back losers other than the Texas Rangers! Apparently they meet on Tuesday.

Hey @Dodgers, the support group for back-to-back #WorldSeries losers meets on Tuesdays. — Texas Rangers (@Rangers) October 29, 2018

Sick burn Rangers! But also a bit depressing for us Rangers fans.