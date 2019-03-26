Texas Rangers Unveil "The Fowl Pole" As Part Of Their New Menu

We are t-minus two days until opening day at GlobeLife Park!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Woohoo! Let's go Rangers!!!

Like every season, the Texas Rangers unveil new menu items for our eating pleasure. And just like in seasons past, they do not disappoint. The year you'll be able chow down on the Fowl Pole, the Red, White, & Blue hotdog, street tacos, bacon wrapped wings, and a few new vegan options.

Now, for the most part, those are all pretty normal additions. So let's just focus on the Fowl Pole and the RWB hotdog.

The Fowl Pole is a ridiculous 2 pound chicken tender and about the same siz eas the Boomstick. By the way, it's going to cost you $27.50, however, it will probably feed your entire family.

The other unique item is the RWB hotdog. On the surface, it doesn't sound too weird. However, the blue pickles do not look too tasty. The good news here is that it won't break the bank, coming in at just $11.

Happy eating!