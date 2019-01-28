Adrian Beltre Will Forever Be The Only Texas Ranger To Wear #29

The Texas Rangers are hanging up #29 forever. Literally.

On Friday night, during the Winter Warm Up at Texas Live! former Texas Ranger, Michael Young, made the announcement. He said...

"It’s the single highest honor that a team can give to a player."

The plan is to retire Beltre's jersey sometime in June. Be on the lookout for the official announcement. We're pretty sure you're going to want tickets to that game.