Adrian Beltre Will Forever Be The Only Texas Ranger To Wear #29

January 28, 2019
(Photo by Jennifer Buchanan-USA TODAY Sports)

The Texas Rangers are hanging up #29 forever. Literally.

On Friday night, during the Winter Warm Up at Texas Live! former Texas Ranger, Michael Young, made the announcement. He said...

"It’s the single highest honor that a team can give to a player."

No Ranger wore it better. No Ranger will wear it again. #Forever29

A post shared by Texas Rangers ⚾️ (@rangers) on

The plan is to retire Beltre's jersey sometime in June. Be on the lookout for the official announcement. We're pretty sure you're going to want tickets to that game.

