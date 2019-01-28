Adrian Beltre Will Forever Be The Only Texas Ranger To Wear #29
January 28, 2019
The Texas Rangers are hanging up #29 forever. Literally.
On Friday night, during the Winter Warm Up at Texas Live! former Texas Ranger, Michael Young, made the announcement. He said...
"It’s the single highest honor that a team can give to a player."
No Ranger wore it better. No Ranger will wear it again. #Forever29
Coming this summer, #Forever29. pic.twitter.com/Y05q1uSpcz— Texas Rangers (@Rangers) January 26, 2019
The plan is to retire Beltre's jersey sometime in June. Be on the lookout for the official announcement. We're pretty sure you're going to want tickets to that game.