Texas Resident Wins $227 Million Jackpot In Largest Lottery Prize Ever In Texas

The largest lottery prize in the history of the Texas Lottery was just paid out to resident of Leander, Texas.

The winner, who has chosen to remain anonymous, won the jackpot prize worth $227 million during the September 24 Mega Millions drawing.

The winner has opted for the $157,091,592 cash payout. The winning ticket was sold at a convenience store in Cedar Park.

The winner became the 13th Mega Millions jackpot winner in Texas, and the first since October 2016, when a $49 million prize was claimed.

Via KSAT