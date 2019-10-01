Texas Rocked By Four Earthquakes In Less Than 14 Hours

October 1, 2019
Yesterday, the town of Snyder in west Texas was hit by an earthquake just before 5pm.

Earlier this morning, another earthquake hit the town of Snyder around 2:44am, followed by a THIRD earthquake in Cleburne around 3:30am.  And to top it all off, Snyder was hit by a FOURTH earthquake early Tuesday morning. 

 

 

 

All in all, Texas was hit by four different earthquakes in the span of 14 hours.  Luckily, there have been no reports of major damage or injuries, though there was moderate shaking reported in north Texas during the magnitude 3.2 quake in Cleburne.

ABC13

