Texas Rocked By Four Earthquakes In Less Than 14 Hours

Yesterday, the town of Snyder in west Texas was hit by an earthquake just before 5pm.

Earlier this morning, another earthquake hit the town of Snyder around 2:44am, followed by a THIRD earthquake in Cleburne around 3:30am. And to top it all off, Snyder was hit by a FOURTH earthquake early Tuesday morning.

Did your friends elsewhere in Texas get shaken up?? Three earthquakes rattle Texas in less than 12 hours! #abc13

https://t.co/uo5QfGmLzy — Miya Shay (@ABC13Miya) October 1, 2019

Two earthquakes hit west Texas in the last 13 hours: a 4.0 yesterday and 3.8 this morning. pic.twitter.com/UVm74dxJMd — Hanna Battah (@HannaBattahFox4) October 1, 2019

Earthquakes in Texas? Yep! Scurry County recorded TWO quakes within several hours of each other. #TXearthquake pic.twitter.com/PODh07QlC6 — Kellianne Klass (@KellianneWX) October 1, 2019

All in all, Texas was hit by four different earthquakes in the span of 14 hours. Luckily, there have been no reports of major damage or injuries, though there was moderate shaking reported in north Texas during the magnitude 3.2 quake in Cleburne.

Via ABC13