Texas School Bus Driver Mows Lawn At Vacant House So Kids Don’t Have To Wait In Weeds

September 30, 2019
Miles In The Morning
Mowing Grass, Lawnmower, Yard, House, Backyard, Mowing

(Photo by Getty Images)

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Local News
Shows
Your Morning Links

Copperas Cove Independent School District bus driver Jerry Martin noticed that the grass on one of his stops was growing a little bit high.  

So, to make sure the kids he picks up at that stop didn’t have to stand in weeds waiting for the bus, Martin brought his mower, and cut the grass himself.

One parent wrote on Facebook, “Mr. Martin is a wonderful man, we appreciate everything he does.  We couldn't ask for a better bus driver to take care of our children.”  A former student recalled, “Mr. Martin was my elementary bus driver and he would always have fresh fruit for us to take home and was my favorite bus driver ever.  I’m so happy he’s still shedding some positive lights on students today!”

Via KTVU

Tags: 
Local
Texas
Copperas Cove Independent School District
Bus Driver
schools
Students
Kids
Lawn
Weeds
grass
Sweet
Cut Grass

Recent Podcast Audio
Hilary Kennedy and Tyler Dawn discuss Leukemia Texas' 7th Annual Concert for a Cure KLUVFM: On-Demand
Anthony Michael Hall chats with Sybil about past and future projects KLUVFM: On-Demand
Joshua Logan Alexander Discusses Fiddler on the Roof with Sybil KLUVFM: On-Demand
Golfers Unite! It's Camp Summit's 25th Annual Benefit Golf Tournament, 4/29/19! KLUVFM: On-Demand
The Drive @5 5:15 Question Of The Day Greatest Hits - March 11th through March 15th KLUVFM: On-Demand
98.7KLUV's Drive@5 5:15 Question Of The Day's Greatest Hits - Wk 03.04.19 KLUVFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes