Texas College Student Praised As Hero After Running Hotel Flooded By Imelda

Satchel Smith thought it would be just another shift when his dad dropped him off for his shift at the Homewood Suites in Beaumont, Texas.

He thought he would start at 3pm, and end around 11pm, just like any other day.

Unfortunately, it wasn’t just like any other day.

Tropical Storm Imelda trapped Smith, and 90 hotel guests inside the Homewood Suites, and for 32 hours straights, beginning Wednesday afternoon, Smith was the hotel’s ONLY employee. For nearly two days, Smith catered to every need the hotel or its guests needed, which included answering phones, providing hot coffee and tea, and serving everyone a hot breakfast.

Angela Chandler was a guest at the Homewood Suites at the time, and praised Smith as a hero in long post written on Facebook. She wrote of Smith, “He has handled this situation with grace, kindness, and a beautiful smile on his face.”

Finally, another coworker made it to the hotel Friday morning, providing some much needed relief. Still, Smith stayed a few hours to help her get situated, took a brief nap, and went right back to servicing the hotel before his family could safely come pick him up. Smith said of his long 32-hour solo shift, “The guests were very helpful. It was basically like a big family.”

Via Fox8