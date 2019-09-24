Texas College Student Praised As Hero After Running Hotel Flooded By Imelda

September 24, 2019
Miles In The Morning
Hotel Lobby, Clerks, Check In, Luggage

(Photo by Getty Images)

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Local News
Shows
Your Morning Links

Satchel Smith thought it would be just another shift when his dad dropped him off for his shift at the Homewood Suites in Beaumont, Texas.

He thought he would start at 3pm, and end around 11pm, just like any other day.

Unfortunately, it wasn’t just like any other day.

Tropical Storm Imelda trapped Smith, and 90 hotel guests inside the Homewood Suites, and for 32 hours straights, beginning Wednesday afternoon, Smith was the hotel’s ONLY employee. For nearly two days, Smith catered to every need the hotel or its guests needed, which included answering phones, providing hot coffee and tea, and serving everyone a hot breakfast.  

Angela Chandler was a guest at the Homewood Suites at the time, and praised Smith as a hero in long post written on Facebook.  She wrote of Smith, “He has handled this situation with grace, kindness, and a beautiful smile on his face.”

Finally, another coworker made it to the hotel Friday morning, providing some much needed relief. Still, Smith stayed a few hours to help her get situated, took a brief nap, and went right back to servicing the hotel before his family could safely come pick him up.  Smith said of his long 32-hour solo shift, “The guests were very helpful.  It was basically like a big family.”

Via Fox8

Tags: 
Local
Beaumont
Texas
Homewood Suites
Tropical Storm Imelda
Imelda
Hero
guests
Satchel Smith

Recent Podcast Audio
Hilary Kennedy and Tyler Dawn discuss Leukemia Texas' 7th Annual Concert for a Cure KLUVFM: On-Demand
Anthony Michael Hall chats with Sybil about past and future projects KLUVFM: On-Demand
Joshua Logan Alexander Discusses Fiddler on the Roof with Sybil KLUVFM: On-Demand
Golfers Unite! It's Camp Summit's 25th Annual Benefit Golf Tournament, 4/29/19! KLUVFM: On-Demand
The Drive @5 5:15 Question Of The Day Greatest Hits - March 11th through March 15th KLUVFM: On-Demand
98.7KLUV's Drive@5 5:15 Question Of The Day's Greatest Hits - Wk 03.04.19 KLUVFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes