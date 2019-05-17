Today's Weather Is Cloudy With A Chance Of Guacamole

May 17, 2019
Miles In The Morning
Avocados

(Photo by iStock / Getty Images Plus)

Categories: 
Entertainment
Local News
Shows
Your Morning Links

If you were hoping for a beautiful weekend...sorry, it won't be. That is unless you LOVE guacamole!

If you haven't checked the weekend weather forecast just yet, you can count on one thing, rain. Yep, lots and lots of rain is heading to the Metroplex. Bummer right? So at least we can all just take a moment and enjoy this weather map, where it looks like a giant avocado is ready to attack us. Hahahaha!

100% Chance of guac

A post shared by Texas Humor (@texashumor) on

The weather has never looked so delicious!

 

Tags: 
Texas
Weather
rain
Weekend
avocado
guacamole

Recent Podcast Audio
Golfers Unite! It's Camp Summit's 25th Annual Benefit Golf Tournament, 4/29/19! KLUVFM: On-Demand
The Drive @5 5:15 Question Of The Day Greatest Hits - March 11th through March 15th KLUVFM: On-Demand
98.7KLUV's [email protected] 5:15 Question Of The Day's Greatest Hits - Wk 03.04.19 KLUVFM: On-Demand
Five For Fighting to Perform 4/7 at Winspear; John Ondrasik Speaks With Jenny Q on the Power of Music and Giving Back KLUVFM: On-Demand
Grease 'Teen Angel' - Winston Daniels KLUVFM: On-Demand
Five For Fighting to Perform 4/7 at Winspear; John Ondrasik Speaks With Jenny Q on the Power of Music and Giving Back KLUVFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes