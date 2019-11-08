Texas Woman Awarded $35,000 After Reducing A Shelter’s Kill Rate From 100% to 0%

Kayla Denney left her job as an accountant to begin a career in her passion, animals.

She took on a role at the City of Taft Animal Control Department, where almost every animal was euthanized. As leader, Denney completely transformed the center, and within just a few months, had saved 565 dogs and cats in Taft, about 140 miles southeast of San Antonio.

For her actions, Denney was awarded the 2019 National Unsung Hero Award by Petco, which comes with a $35,000 award.

Video of Unsung Heroes - Kayla Denney

Denney says the $35,000 will go directly to help improve the conditions of the shelter. She told KZTV, “It’s an older shelter and its run down. We got lights thanks to a donor who put in electricity for us, but I want indoor outdoor kennels with a guillotine in between so when it’s raining we can put them inside. We want an area where they can have meet and greet out in the field and somewhere, they can have grass time rather than just cement time.”

Via Fox 59