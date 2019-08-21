Texas Woman Finds 3.27 Carat Yellow Diamond While Hiking At Arkansas State Park

Miranda Hollingshead had known about the Crater of Diamonds State Park in Arkansas for years, but just visited it for the first time this past weekend.

Good thing she did.

The Texas woman searched for the park for about an hour, when she happened upon an incredible find, a 3.72 carat yellow diamond found at the base of a hill. Hollingshead said, “I was sitting in the shade, watching a YouTube video on how to find diamonds. I looked over at my kid for a second, and when I looked down, I saw it mixed in with other rocks.”

Hollingsworth named the diamond the “Caro Avenger.” Her son chose the name Caro, and as a fan of superheroes, Hollingshead felt the name fit.

Hollingshead’s diamond is the largest registered at the Crater of Diamonds since March 2017, when a teenager from Centerton found a 7.44-carat brown gem. It is also the largest yellow diamond since a visitor from Oklahoma City found a 3.85-carat jewel there in October 2013.

Via KMPH