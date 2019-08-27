Texas Woman Uses Power Tool To Steal Botox From Sugar Land Spa

August 27, 2019
Police in Sugar Land, Texas are on the lookout for a woman accused of breaking into a spa in the middle of the night and stealing Botox.

The woman was filmed by security cameras using a battery-powered grinding saw, that she retrieved from the back of her Mercedes, to pry open the doors of the Botox RN MD Spa late Friday night. She previously attempted to open the doors with just her hands.

The woman is accused of stealing an unknown amount of the anti-aging product.  Police are still investigating the matter.

Via KHOU

