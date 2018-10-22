We've Got A New Internet Challenge! The #SkibidiChallenge
Move over Kiki, there's a new internet challenge in town. The Skibidi Challenge, and yes, it's gone viral.
First of all, we have to give a big thanks to Little Big for creating this weirdly wonderful dance. It's so mesmerizing, yet hard to do it you get out of sync. It's a little bit like flossing, but with the elbows bent, fists clenched, and don't forget to pick up those knees!
Everybody's doing it. Even babies.
Узнал о группе @littlebigband очень давно, когда был ажиотаж на @dieantwoord. Сейчас они взорвали интернет и телевидение своим новым клипом и забавным танцем #skibidi. Ване тоже понравилось, он решил поучаствовать в #skibidichallenge -- #skibidipapa #скибидичеллендж
The furies are doing it.
SKIBIDI DANCE A LA FURRIES!!?#SkibidiChallenge #fursuit #fursuitanyday @Mylunee @DarkFaolan and Jail! pic.twitter.com/7RzzLPGt19— Wolvinny -- MFF (@Wolvinny) October 20, 2018
And dads all over the world are just happy they can finally do an internet dance to perfection.
Haven't struggled with moves this much since Whigfield #SkibidiChallenge pic.twitter.com/vX6nKI8Lud— Peter Being Boring (@MeBeingBoring) October 19, 2018
Ok, we might have to do a Skibidi Challenge video!