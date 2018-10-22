We've Got A New Internet Challenge! The #SkibidiChallenge

October 22, 2018
Miles In The Morning
Miles In The Morning
Move over Kiki, there's a new internet challenge in town. The Skibidi Challenge, and yes, it's gone viral.

First of all, we have to give a big thanks to Little Big for creating this weirdly wonderful dance. It's so mesmerizing, yet hard to do it you get out of sync. It's a little bit like flossing, but with the elbows bent, fists clenched, and don't forget to pick up those knees!

Everybody's doing it. Even babies.

The furies are doing it.

And dads all over the world are just happy they can finally do an internet dance to perfection.

Ok, we might have to do a Skibidi Challenge video!

