We've Got A New Internet Challenge! The #SkibidiChallenge

Move over Kiki, there's a new internet challenge in town. The Skibidi Challenge, and yes, it's gone viral.

First of all, we have to give a big thanks to Little Big for creating this weirdly wonderful dance. It's so mesmerizing, yet hard to do it you get out of sync. It's a little bit like flossing, but with the elbows bent, fists clenched, and don't forget to pick up those knees!

Video of LITTLE BIG – SKIBIDI (official music video)

Everybody's doing it. Even babies.

The furies are doing it.

And dads all over the world are just happy they can finally do an internet dance to perfection.

Haven't struggled with moves this much since Whigfield #SkibidiChallenge pic.twitter.com/vX6nKI8Lud — Peter Being Boring (@MeBeingBoring) October 19, 2018

Ok, we might have to do a Skibidi Challenge video!