Tom Hanks Shares A Pic Of His Final Voice Session On Toy Story 4

February 1, 2019
Well, today is a sad day. For Tom Hanks anyway and let's be honest, the rest of the Toy Story 4 crew.

Tom Hanks just wrapped his voice over work as Woody for Toy Story 4. Thankfully, someone managed to snag this picture of his final line while being surrounded by the crew. Hanks said...

"Final line, final session as Woody of Toy Story 4. We rode like the wind, to infinity and beyond."

Ok, based on this pic, it doesn't look like we'll be leaving the theater in tears! Whew! Thank goodness!

By the way, Toy Story 4 drops June 21st, 2019.

