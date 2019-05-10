What Is Happening Here!?!?! People Are Peeling The Skin Off Chicken Nuggets!!!

May 10, 2019
(Photo by belchonock)

This might just be the most polarizing debate of all time. There is a clear side, so make sure you're on the right one.

No joke, chicken nuggets have gone viral. Not because they're delicious, but because there's a whole weird world of people out there who like to eat them naked. As in without the delicious deep fried breading!!!!! In fact, they order them fried, then peel off the coating!!!!

What is happening?????????

No, no, no, no, no, no, NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! This is so wrong on every level!

If you're wondering why, well, there's really no good reason other than the chicken is juicy.

 

 

