What Is Happening Here!?!?! People Are Peeling The Skin Off Chicken Nuggets!!!

This might just be the most polarizing debate of all time. There is a clear side, so make sure you're on the right one.

No joke, chicken nuggets have gone viral. Not because they're delicious, but because there's a whole weird world of people out there who like to eat them naked. As in without the delicious deep fried breading!!!!! In fact, they order them fried, then peel off the coating!!!!

What is happening?????????

In defense of peeling chicken nuggets https://t.co/HCtOaxYiYz



I'm here to alert the presses that yes, people who peel their chicken nuggets before eating them actually exist. Let the "cursed food opinion" comments roll.



A photo of nude nuggets, freshly peeled, has been maki… — robert phillips (@berge31) May 9, 2019

Heejun, Peeled McDonalds Chicken Nuggets pic.twitter.com/x4J0qNZPYm — S.J.S ✨ KNK the 3rd (@jmidnightsun) May 8, 2019

No, no, no, no, no, no, NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! This is so wrong on every level!

If you're wondering why, well, there's really no good reason other than the chicken is juicy.