Fort Worth Whataburger Fan Turns Her Chicken Coop Into A Whatacoop!

January 22, 2019
It's no secret, Texans love Whataburger. We were raised on fancy ketchup! However, in recent years, Whataburger has become more than just delicious food. It's a way of life.

Out of Fort Worth, Texas, meet Trisha Ruiz, who recently upgraded her chicken coop. And when we say upgrade, this thing got a Whataburger makeover. In fact, it actually looks like the restaurant, complete with an orange and white tin roof!

Cute! However, we're not sure "Whatachick'n" should be written on the front.

