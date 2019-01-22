Fort Worth Whataburger Fan Turns Her Chicken Coop Into A Whatacoop!
January 22, 2019
It's no secret, Texans love Whataburger. We were raised on fancy ketchup! However, in recent years, Whataburger has become more than just delicious food. It's a way of life.
Out of Fort Worth, Texas, meet Trisha Ruiz, who recently upgraded her chicken coop. And when we say upgrade, this thing got a Whataburger makeover. In fact, it actually looks like the restaurant, complete with an orange and white tin roof!
Fort Worth couple builds @Whataburger chicken coop: https://t.co/JhHvoQ2TKt pic.twitter.com/kOXVnhrPFb— ABC13 Houston (@abc13houston) January 22, 2019
Cute! However, we're not sure "Whatachick'n" should be written on the front.