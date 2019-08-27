Thieves Steal ATM From Oak Lawn 7-11, Accidentally Leave It In The Middle Of The Street

Three armed men were able to successfully grab an ATM from an Oak Lawn convenience store early yesterday morning.

The men crashed into the 7-11, on Oak Lawn Avenue just off the Dallas North Tollway, with their truck. The clerk working at the time was able to run to a nearby business for help.  The men were able to load the ATM and make their getaway.

Unfortunately, they ran into a bit of a problem.  They left the ATM behind.

The machine fell out of the bed of the truck as they turned onto Oak Lawn, and the men never went back to retrieve it.

 

Police were able to recover the ATM, but are still on the lookout for the three suspects.

Via Fox 4

